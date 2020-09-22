Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $34,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after buying an additional 5,154,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after buying an additional 24,511,373 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after buying an additional 12,284,687 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,071,000 after buying an additional 2,817,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after buying an additional 4,872,719 shares in the last quarter.

CZR opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

