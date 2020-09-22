Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $297,903,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,458 shares of company stock worth $4,431,526 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

