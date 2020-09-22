Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

DHIL stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

