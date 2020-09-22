Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evergy by 49.9% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,935,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 387,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 98.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 110,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

EVRG opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

