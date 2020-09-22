AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 406.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 123.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERI opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

