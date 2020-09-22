AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 57,142 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,142 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

First Bancorp stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

