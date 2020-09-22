Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 116.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,615 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

