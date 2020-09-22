AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

