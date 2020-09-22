Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,193 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Saia worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth about $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Saia by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

SAIA opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Saia Inc has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $142.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.