Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 730 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 55.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after purchasing an additional 523,846 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $96,128,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 454,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 964,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126,070 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

