Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 7,454 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NWN opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.36. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

