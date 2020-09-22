Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

