Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 6,966 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

