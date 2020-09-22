Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,577 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,312,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $674,157,000 after acquiring an additional 699,981 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,853,000 after acquiring an additional 176,578 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

