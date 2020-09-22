Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 22,807 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

