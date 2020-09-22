Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s 6th Largest Position

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

