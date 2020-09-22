Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average is $188.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

