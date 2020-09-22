Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 12,100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.