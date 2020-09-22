Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 469,896 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $149,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

