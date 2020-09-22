10,100 Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 151,655 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CONMED by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after buying an additional 665,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 87,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330 over the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

