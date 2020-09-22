Balentine LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day moving average of $188.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

