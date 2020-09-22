AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 104,004 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,004 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kimball International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 550,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 8.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kimball International by 540.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 214,776 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Kimball International stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Kimball International Inc has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

