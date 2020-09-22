Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,693,000 after buying an additional 10,262,686 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 346,870 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 369,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 134,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.