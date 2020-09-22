Jane Street Group LLC Sells 11,808 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 191.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,567,000.

Shares of FLCO stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

