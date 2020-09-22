AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 58,732 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,732 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 648.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.77 million, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

