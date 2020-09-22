AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

