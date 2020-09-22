Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 29,223 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 650,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 705,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

HBI stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

