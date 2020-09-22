Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,248 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.