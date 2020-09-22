Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $629,000 in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $7,432,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 291,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 43.1% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 339,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 102,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

