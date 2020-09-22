Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 511,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Knowles by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Knowles by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of KN opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

