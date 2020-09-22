Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,273 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

