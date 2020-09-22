Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 797,605 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $75,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

