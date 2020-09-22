Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Ltd has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.98.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.