California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,161 shares of company stock worth $8,972,869. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

