California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,418,000 after acquiring an additional 242,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 754,955 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,723,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 322,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,550 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

