California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,688 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of First Solar worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

