Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

