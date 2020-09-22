California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.75 Million Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after buying an additional 402,571 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,436,000 after buying an additional 1,657,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,535,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $148,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,549.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.