California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 187,721 Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $475,890.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,633,739 shares of company stock worth $366,024,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of -59.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.