California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,740 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Tapestry worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tapestry by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 237,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,073,396 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

