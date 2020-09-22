California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 41,371 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Athene worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Athene by 722.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 40.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Athene by 75.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

ATH opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

