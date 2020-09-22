Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Nicholas Lydon Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Lydon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Nicholas Lydon sold 4,125 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $330,660.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

