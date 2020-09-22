Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NSTG stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $95,094.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,817 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 265.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,677,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

