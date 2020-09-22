Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

PEB stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

