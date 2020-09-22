California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 338 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Regal Beloit worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several research firms have commented on RBC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

