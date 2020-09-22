$0.19 EPS Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

