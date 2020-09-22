Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

LECO opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.