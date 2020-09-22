Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,521 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 53.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 37.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the second quarter worth $27,819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 560,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

