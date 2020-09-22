Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 164,586 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $581,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

