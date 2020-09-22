Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of IMO opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

